Wed Apr 22, 2015

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A police officer takes aim as they search a hostel in Actonville,east of Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
An African immigrant runs as a police officer holds a gun to disperse them in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreigners from Malawi leave on a bus home from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Foreign national immigrants displaced by anti-foreigner violence arrive at a temporary refugee camp in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreign men queue to board queue for water in a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Demonstrator holds a placard outside a court in Johannesburg's Alexandra township as four men appeared in court for the killing of a Mozambican man, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
An African immigrant holds a machete before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. The foreigners have complained about a lack of protection and some have started to arm themselves. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A police officer looks on as foreign nationals (not pictured) evacuate from a shop in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Police officers walk past a car that was burnt overnight in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A police officer runs while dispersing African immigrants who are carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
People look on as police disperse a group of foreign nationals after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Police encourage a group of foreign nationals to move back to their homes after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A foreign woman cooks a meal while others queue for a free meal in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Police clear the streets in an attempt to quell rioting and looting caused from anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A foreign man shaves in front of a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Women with children, who are the first to receive food, stand on a sports field in Chatsworth in the south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A foreign boy wearing a hat in the colours of the South African flag stands in a queue to register with government officials on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
