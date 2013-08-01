Anti-fracking protests
A police officer and a protestor confront each other at the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Natalie Hynde (R), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Natalie Hynde (C), daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits by her friend Simon Medhurst with their hands glued together around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Natalie Hynde, daughter of singer Chrissie Hynde of "The Pretenders", and Ray Davies of "The Kinks", sits with her hands glued to a friend around the entrance gate to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Protestor Rory Rush, aged seven, poses in front of police officers protecting the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Protestor Rory Rush, aged seven, poses in front of police officers protecting the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A train crosses the Balcombe viaduct across the Ouse Valley close to a drill site run by by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A train crosses the Balcombe viaduct across the Ouse Valley close to a drill site run by by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman rides her horse through the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman rides her horse through the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign that reads "Frack Free Zone" is displayed in the window of a house in the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign that reads "Frack Free Zone" is displayed in the window of a house in the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators display placards by their tents near the entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators display placards by their tents near the entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators sit in the road in an attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Local politician and former Playboy model Marina Pepper is carried away after attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying office furniture into an oil drilling site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry carrying oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Police officers prepare to escort a lorry containing oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Police officers prepare to escort a lorry containing oil drilling equipment to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Demonstrators attempt to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A demonstrator stands in the road before attempting to prevent police officers from escorting a lorry containing drilling equipment to a gas site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe, southern England July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A man plays pool during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site near the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A man plays pool during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site near the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A boy throws a frisbee to his father during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A boy throws a frisbee to his father during a demonstration to prevent lorries containing drilling equipment from entering a drilling site outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
