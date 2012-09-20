Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012

Anti-govt protests across India

<p>Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) block a passenger train while protesting during a nationwide strike in Chennai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) block a passenger train while protesting during a nationwide strike in Chennai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) block a passenger train while protesting during a nationwide strike in Chennai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Trucks rest inside a depot during a nationwide strike on the outskirts of Chennai, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Trucks rest inside a depot during a nationwide strike on the outskirts of Chennai, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Trucks rest inside a depot during a nationwide strike on the outskirts of Chennai, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A detained activist from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans from a police van during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A detained activist from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans from a police van during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A detained activist from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans from a police van during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Activists from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Activists from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists from the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a nationwide strike in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand next to a burning effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand next to a burning effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand next to a burning effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An activist of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from a police vehicle after he was detained in a protest during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An activist of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from a police vehicle after he was detained in a protest during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 20, 2012

An activist of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from a police vehicle after he was detained in a protest during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man walks through a closed textile market during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man walks through a closed textile market during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man walks through a closed textile market during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>School girls run through a deserted road at a closed shopping arcade during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

School girls run through a deserted road at a closed shopping arcade during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, September 20, 2012

School girls run through a deserted road at a closed shopping arcade during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>State-run passenger buses rest inside a depot after demonstrators attacked the vehicles during a nationwide strike in the northern Indian city of Lucknow September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

State-run passenger buses rest inside a depot after demonstrators attacked the vehicles during a nationwide strike in the northern Indian city of Lucknow September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

State-run passenger buses rest inside a depot after demonstrators attacked the vehicles during a nationwide strike in the northern Indian city of Lucknow September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>A man sleeps inside his partially closed shop during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A man sleeps inside his partially closed shop during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man sleeps inside his partially closed shop during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout anti-government slogans after being detained by police, as a policeman wearing a mask stands guard, during a nationwide strike, in Hyderabad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout anti-government slogans after being detained by police, as a policeman wearing a mask stands guard, during a nationwide strike, in Hyderabad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Supporters of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout anti-government slogans after being detained by police, as a policeman wearing a mask stands guard, during a nationwide strike, in Hyderabad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A supporter of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A supporter of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A supporter of the main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he is detained by police during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Members of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans during a nationwide strike in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Members of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans during a nationwide strike in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Members of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans during a nationwide strike in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Railway policemen remove an effigy that was set on fire by demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, from a railway track near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Railway policemen remove an effigy that was set on fire by demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, from a railway track near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Railway policemen remove an effigy that was set on fire by demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, from a railway track near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans and hold a caricature of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans and hold a caricature of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) shout anti-government slogans and hold a caricature of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) burn a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) burn a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) burn a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Bags belonging to labourers hang from closed shops during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Bags belonging to labourers hang from closed shops during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Bags belonging to labourers hang from closed shops during a nationwide strike in the old quarters of Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A man stands in front of closed shops during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A man stands in front of closed shops during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A man stands in front of closed shops during a nationwide strike in Kolkata September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a mock funeral pyre symbolizing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail at Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a mock funeral pyre symbolizing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail at Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a mock funeral pyre symbolizing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail at Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans as they gather around an effigy on a railway track during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans as they gather around an effigy on a railway track during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans as they gather around an effigy on a railway track during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans after they stopped a passenger train during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans after they stopped a passenger train during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Demonstrators from the Samajwadi Party, a regional political party, shout slogans after they stopped a passenger train during a protest against price hikes in fuel and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail, near Allahabad railway station September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

