Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 11:30am IST

Anti-Islam film protests in India

<p>Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy symbolizing America during a protest strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy symbolizing America during a protest strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy symbolizing America during a protest strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
1 / 32
<p>A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 32
<p>Policemen stand guard at a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Policemen stand guard at a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Policemen stand guard at a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 32
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim protester shouts slogans in front a burning American and Israeli flag, that have been joint together, during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri Muslim protester shouts slogans in front a burning American and Israeli flag, that have been joint together, during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Kashmiri Muslim protester shouts slogans in front a burning American and Israeli flag, that have been joint together, during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
4 / 32
<p>Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy representing America during a demonstration in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy representing America during a demonstration in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy representing America during a demonstration in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
5 / 32
<p>A Muslim man burns a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A Muslim man burns a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Muslim man burns a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
6 / 32
<p>Muslims walk over U.S. flags being spread at the entrance of a mosque during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Muslims walk over U.S. flags being spread at the entrance of a mosque during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslims walk over U.S. flags being spread at the entrance of a mosque during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
7 / 32
<p>Muslims burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Muslims burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslims burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
8 / 32
<p>A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning U.S. flag during a protest against a film the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning U.S. flag during a protest against a film the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning U.S. flag during a protest against a film the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 32
<p>A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest against a film produced in the U.S. the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest against a film produced in the U.S. the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest against a film produced in the U.S. the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 32
<p>Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
11 / 32
<p>Muslim protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside the U.S. Consulate-general in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside the U.S. Consulate-general in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside the U.S. Consulate-general in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
12 / 32
<p>Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
13 / 32
<p>Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
14 / 32
<p>A Kashmiri student holds up a sign during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri student holds up a sign during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Kashmiri student holds up a sign during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
15 / 32
<p>Muslim protesters hold a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim protesters hold a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim protesters hold a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
16 / 32
<p>Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012....more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
17 / 32
<p>A Muslim protester hits a caricature of Florida pastor Terry Jones with her footwear during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A Muslim protester hits a caricature of Florida pastor Terry Jones with her footwear during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15,...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Muslim protester hits a caricature of Florida pastor Terry Jones with her footwear during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
18 / 32
<p>Muslim protesters hit caricatures of U.S. President Barack Obama and Florida pastor Terry Jones with brooms during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim protesters hit caricatures of U.S. President Barack Obama and Florida pastor Terry Jones with brooms during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim protesters hit caricatures of U.S. President Barack Obama and Florida pastor Terry Jones with brooms during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
19 / 32
<p>A member from the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, holds a placard during a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A member from the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, holds a placard during a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A member from the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, holds a placard during a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
20 / 32
<p>Yasmeen Raja (C), the leader of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, leads a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Yasmeen Raja (C), the leader of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, leads a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Yasmeen Raja (C), the leader of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, leads a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
21 / 32
<p>Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
22 / 32
<p>Kashmiri medical students hold placards in front their female classmates during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Kashmiri medical students hold placards in front their female classmates during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri medical students hold placards in front their female classmates during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
23 / 32
<p>A Kashmiri medical student shouts anti-U.S. slogans as other students hold placards during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri medical student shouts anti-U.S. slogans as other students hold placards during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Kashmiri medical student shouts anti-U.S. slogans as other students hold placards during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
24 / 32
<p>Kashmiri medical students hold placards and shout slogans against the U.S. during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Kashmiri medical students hold placards and shout slogans against the U.S. during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri medical students hold placards and shout slogans against the U.S. during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
25 / 32
<p>Muslim demonstrators burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim demonstrators burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim demonstrators burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
26 / 32
<p>Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of Florida pastor Terry Jones as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of Florida pastor Terry Jones as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of Florida pastor Terry Jones as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
27 / 32
<p>Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
28 / 32
<p>A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
29 / 32
<p>A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
30 / 32
<p>Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
31 / 32
<p>Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Evolution of India retail sector

Evolution of India retail sector

Next Slideshows

Evolution of India retail sector

Evolution of India retail sector

India's organised retail market could attract up to $16 billion in foreign direct investment over the next three years.

19 Sep 2012
Mamata Banerjee: maverick politician

Mamata Banerjee: maverick politician

Snapshots from Mamata Banerjee’s political career. Banerjee is colloquially known as "Didi", or "elder sister," but her politics have been a thorn in the side...

19 Sep 2012
Chicago teachers strike ends

Chicago teachers strike ends

Chicago Teachers Union leaders voted to suspend a strike that closed the nation's third-largest school district for more than a week.

19 Sep 2012
The Afghan army

The Afghan army

On the frontlines with the Afghan National Army.

19 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast