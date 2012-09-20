Anti-Islam film protests in India
Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy symbolizing America during a protest strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy symbolizing America during a protest strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Policemen stand guard at a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Policemen stand guard at a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim protester shouts slogans in front a burning American and Israeli flag, that have been joint together, during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim protester shouts slogans in front a burning American and Israeli flag, that have been joint together, during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy representing America during a demonstration in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim protesters burn an effigy representing America during a demonstration in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim man burns a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Muslim man burns a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslims walk over U.S. flags being spread at the entrance of a mosque during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslims walk over U.S. flags being spread at the entrance of a mosque during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslims burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslims burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside a mosque in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning U.S. flag during a protest against a film the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning U.S. flag during a protest against a film the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest against a film produced in the U.S. the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri masked protester holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest against a film produced in the U.S. the demonstrators consider to be blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside the U.S. Consulate-general in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, outside the U.S. Consulate-general in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri student holds up a sign during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri student holds up a sign during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim protesters hold a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu more
Muslim protesters hold a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012....more
Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim protester hits a caricature of Florida pastor Terry Jones with her footwear during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15,...more
A Muslim protester hits a caricature of Florida pastor Terry Jones with her footwear during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim protesters hit caricatures of U.S. President Barack Obama and Florida pastor Terry Jones with brooms during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of...more
Muslim protesters hit caricatures of U.S. President Barack Obama and Florida pastor Terry Jones with brooms during a protest, against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near U.S. consulate-general, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A member from the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, holds a placard during a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli more
A member from the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, holds a placard during a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Yasmeen Raja (C), the leader of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, leads a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Yasmeen Raja (C), the leader of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, a Kashmiri women's separatist group, leads a protest against the "Innocence of Muslims", a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri students shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri medical students hold placards in front their female classmates during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri medical students hold placards in front their female classmates during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri medical student shouts anti-U.S. slogans as other students hold placards during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri medical student shouts anti-U.S. slogans as other students hold placards during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri medical students hold placards and shout slogans against the U.S. during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri medical students hold placards and shout slogans against the U.S. during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim demonstrators burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim demonstrators burn U.S. flags during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of Florida pastor Terry Jones as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of Florida pastor Terry Jones as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim demonstrators hold a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail more
A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-U.S. protest against an anti-Islam film, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim demonstrators shout slogans and burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Kolkata September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Evolution of India retail sector
India's organised retail market could attract up to $16 billion in foreign direct investment over the next three years.
Mamata Banerjee: maverick politician
Snapshots from Mamata Banerjee’s political career. Banerjee is colloquially known as "Didi", or "elder sister," but her politics have been a thorn in the side...
Chicago teachers strike ends
Chicago Teachers Union leaders voted to suspend a strike that closed the nation's third-largest school district for more than a week.
The Afghan army
On the frontlines with the Afghan National Army.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.