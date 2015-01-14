Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 2:20am IST

Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
1 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 15
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 15
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
5 / 15
A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 15
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
7 / 15
Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 15
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 15
Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 15
German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 15
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
13 / 15
Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 15
Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Makar Sankranti festival

Makar Sankranti festival

Next Slideshows

Makar Sankranti festival

Makar Sankranti festival

Hindus celebrate the start of the harvest season in the country.

15 Jan 2015
Syria's refugees in the cold

Syria's refugees in the cold

At least six displaced Syrian children have died due to severe cold weather in the Middle East.

15 Jan 2015
Rage over missing students

Rage over missing students

Vigils and protests continue over last year's kidnapping and apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.

14 Jan 2015
Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis tours Sri Lanka and the Philippines on a week-long tour.

14 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast