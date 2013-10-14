Edition:
Anti-migrant riots in Russia

<p>Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Demonstrators scuffle with police in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov</p>

Demonstrators attempt to break into a shopping centre in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Listopadov

<p>Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Participants walk towards a vegetable warehouse complex after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man hits a vending machine with a traffic cone in a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police form a cordon following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Young men force their way into a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man runs away from police following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov</p>

A man extinguishes a fire in a shopping centre following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhael Listopadov

<p>Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police scuffle with protesters in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Russian policeman tries to restrain a detained man in a police van after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Men look at an overturned car after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man waves a Russian flag after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men look at still images of security camera footage that show a man whom they suspect of involvement in the murder of a local resident after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Russian police detain a man after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man puts on a mask after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men shout slogans after a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov</p>

Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

<p>Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov</p>

Russian police detain a migrant worker during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov

