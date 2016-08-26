Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 9:55pm IST

Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
1 / 10
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
2 / 10
A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
3 / 10
A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
4 / 10
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
5 / 10
A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
6 / 10
A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
7 / 10
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
8 / 10
An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
9 / 10
People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Next Slideshows

Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Besieged residents and rebels begin leaving the Damascus suburb of Daraya as an evacuation to end one of the longest stand-offs in Syria's five-year war began.

26 Aug 2016
Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...

26 Aug 2016
Turkish forces enter Syria

Turkish forces enter Syria

Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes enter Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border.

26 Aug 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast