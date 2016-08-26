Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
