Anti-nuclear India
A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest...more
A demonstrator shouts slogans near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest nuclear power project, due to fire up within weeks despite months of opposition. Demonstrators waded into the crashing waves or escaped in fishing boats as hundreds of police advanced, television images showed. Rocks were thrown at police and several injuries were reported on both sides. Some 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the Kudankulam power station to complain about the threat of radiation from the plant near the southern tip of the country. REUTERS/Stringer
Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears...more
Police scuffle with demonstrators near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a demonstrator near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator gestures towards policemen near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police chase demonstrators during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police chase demonstrators during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Footwears of demonstrators are seen after police used teargas to disperse them near a nuclear power project during a protest in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Demonstrators hold on to ropes as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold on to ropes while standing in waters of the Bay of Bengal, as a plane flies over, a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators wave a flag as they stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators wave a flag as they stand in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A demonstrator cries as she participates in a protest outside a church in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator cries as she participates in a protest outside a church in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators sit outside a church during a protest in Idinthakarai village, in Tirunelveli district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands guard on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
