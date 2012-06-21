Edition:
Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. Eight activists, who were later detained by police, staged a performance to protest against the policies conducted by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. Eight activists, who were later detained by police, staged a performance to protest against the policies conducted by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place) in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for protesting against the detention of three of its members who burst into a cathedral and sang a protest song against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for protesting against the detention of three of its members who burst into a cathedral and sang a protest song against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stages a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. The banner reads "Freedom to protest". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stages a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. The banner reads "Freedom to protest". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' escapes after staging a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' escapes after staging a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, waves as she is escorted to the court in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, is being escorted during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, gestures behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A supporter of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot waves a flag during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>A supporter of the detained members of Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot throws leaflets out of the balcony during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Supporters of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot", wait outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Russian police detain a supporter of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot" outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>People write messages on a wall in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>A woman writes a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 18, 2012. The message reads, "Freedom for Pussy Riot." REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

<p>A woman reads a leaflet during a protest rally in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. The placard reads "Freedom to Pussy Riot", referring to the three members of female punk band Pussy Riot, who were detained for an impromptu protest performance in Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>Militant Orthodox Christians attack an opposition supporter (front C) during a rally to support members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot and to protest against policies conducted by Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, outside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was launched on May 15 to feed growing interest in the divisive religious figure who has embodied the church's thickening ties with newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin. Kirill and the church's profile have grown in Russia since female punk band Pussy Riot barged into Moscow's main cathedral Christ the Saviour and gave an impromptu protest performance, singing "Mother Mary, throw Putin out!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was launched on May 15 to feed growing interest in the divisive religious figure who has embodied the church's thickening ties with newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin. Kirill and the church's profile have grown in Russia since female punk band Pussy Riot barged into Moscow's main cathedral Christ the Saviour and gave an impromptu protest performance, singing "Mother Mary, throw Putin out!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman attends a news conference, conducted by attorneys of jailed punk band Pussy Riot members, with a video of the band's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral shown on the screen, in Moscow June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Police officers detain a supporter of punk band Pussy Riot in front of a court building in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An Interior Ministry officer passes by a bus, before it departs for a city tour supporting the feminist punk group "Pussy Riot" in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. The placard reads, "Freedom for Tolokno." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

