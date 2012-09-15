Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 15, 2012 | 9:15pm IST

Anti-reforms protests

<p>Activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) block a railway track during a protest against rise in fuel prices, at a railway station in Agra September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest against rise in fuel prices in Chandigarh September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Activists of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans during a protest against a rise in fuel prices in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Activists from India's Samajwadi Party shout slogans and burn an effigy of the central government during a protest against rise in fuel prices in Allahabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Social activists from the fight against corruption group pull a diesel-run car during protest against rise in fuel prices in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>A social activist from the fight against corruption group holds a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder during protest against rise in fuel prices in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Indian police personnel stand guard near an effigy of India's ruling Congress government that was burnt by the supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy of India's ruling Congress government during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts anti-government slogans during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand over the barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

<p>An activist from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burns a portrait of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Kolkata September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Saturday, September 15, 2012

