Anti-reforms protests
Activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) block a railway track during a protest against rise in fuel prices, at a railway station in Agra September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Activists of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest against rise in fuel prices in Chandigarh September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Activists of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans during a protest against a rise in fuel prices in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Activists from India's Samajwadi Party shout slogans and burn an effigy of the central government during a protest against rise in fuel prices in Allahabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Social activists from the fight against corruption group pull a diesel-run car during protest against rise in fuel prices in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A social activist from the fight against corruption group holds a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder during protest against rise in fuel prices in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012....more
Indian police personnel stand guard near an effigy of India's ruling Congress government that was burnt by the supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest against rise in fuel prices and...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy of India's ruling Congress government during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15,...more
A supporter of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts anti-government slogans during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand over the barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012....more
An activist from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burns a portrait of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Kolkata September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
