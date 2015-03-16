Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices...more

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

