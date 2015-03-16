Edition:
Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the leader". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the leader". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
