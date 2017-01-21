Edition:
Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against President Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through the streets of downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its side outside the National Press Building while the Deploraball is underway in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protesters against Trump along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
