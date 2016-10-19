Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Policemen advance in formation during a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
A police officer tries to detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro...more
Demonstrators try to evade a water canon after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Various activists and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Pedestrians move away quickly as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members prepare tear gas to disperse various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of US troops in the Philippines in front of...more
Protesters try to trash a police mobile patrol vehicle as they join various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups in a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups run towards anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A medic applies first aid to a wounded demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro...more
Police shield the emblem of the U.S. Embassy after various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups deface it during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Policemen try to detain a protester after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Policemen detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo...more
