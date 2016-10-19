Edition:
Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines

Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Policemen advance in formation during a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A police officer tries to detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Demonstrators try to evade a water canon after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Various activists and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Pedestrians move away quickly as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members prepare tear gas to disperse various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of US troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Protesters try to trash a police mobile patrol vehicle as they join various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups in a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups run towards anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A medic applies first aid to a wounded demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Police shield the emblem of the U.S. Embassy after various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups deface it during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Policemen try to detain a protester after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Policemen detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

