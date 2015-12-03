Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2015 | 6:40am IST

Anti-war protests in London

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 23
Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 23
A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 23
Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 23
A demonstrator stands on a wall during a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A demonstrator stands on a wall during a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A demonstrator stands on a wall during a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 23
Artist Kaya Mar displays his politically-themed paintings at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Artist Kaya Mar displays his politically-themed paintings at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Artist Kaya Mar displays his politically-themed paintings at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 23
Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 23
Anti-war activist and former British member of parliament George Galloway speaks at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anti-war activist and former British member of parliament George Galloway speaks at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Anti-war activist and former British member of parliament George Galloway speaks at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 23
Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 23
Anti-war protestors gesture after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors gesture after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors gesture after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 23
Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 23
A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is seen beside anti-war protestors as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is seen beside anti-war protestors as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is seen beside anti-war protestors as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
17 / 23
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 23
Demonstrators listen to speakers at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Demonstrators listen to speakers at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Demonstrators listen to speakers at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 23
Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 23
An anti-war protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An anti-war protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An anti-war protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
22 / 23
Anti-war protestors stop a taxi as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors stop a taxi as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protestors stop a taxi as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

Next Slideshows

Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

A look back at recent major shooting rampages in the U.S.

03 Dec 2015
The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

02 Dec 2015
Funeral for Russian pilot

Funeral for Russian pilot

Russia holds a funeral for the Russian pilot killed when his jet was shot down by Turkey.

02 Dec 2015
Battling Islamic State for oil

Battling Islamic State for oil

Militias and government forces fight Islamic State for control of oil facilities, as Russia accuses Turkey's president of profiting off the militant group's...

02 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast