Pictures | Sun Jan 8, 2012 | 1:05pm IST

Anuj Bidve funeral

<p>A relative of murdered Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body at his house in Pune January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A friend of Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body at his house in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A relative of Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve outside his house during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Yogini Bidve (C), the mother of Anuj Bidve, is consoled during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>People take pictures of the body of Anuj Bidve in a hearse on its way to his funeral in Pune, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve outside his house during the funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve in the courtyard of a crematorium in Pune, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>A photograph of Anuj Bidve is seen at the spot where he was killed in Salford, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

<p>Yogini Bidve, the mother Anuj Bidve reacts as she visits the spot where he was killed in Salford, northern England January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sunday, January 08, 2012

