Anuj Bidve funeral
A relative of murdered Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body at his house in Pune January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish...more
A relative of murdered Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body at his house in Pune January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A friend of Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body at his house in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative of Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve outside his house during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Yogini Bidve (C), the mother of Anuj Bidve, is consoled during his funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People take pictures of the body of Anuj Bidve in a hearse on its way to his funeral in Pune, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve outside his house during the funeral in Pune January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve in the courtyard of a crematorium in Pune, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A photograph of Anuj Bidve is seen at the spot where he was killed in Salford, northern England, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Yogini Bidve, the mother Anuj Bidve reacts as she visits the spot where he was killed in Salford, northern England January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
