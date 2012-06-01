Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2012 | 11:10pm IST

Apartment of horror

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta lived, in Montreal, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta lived, in Montreal, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta lived, in Montreal, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta lived, in Montreal, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

<p>The apartment building where Luka Rocco Magnotta lived, in Montreal, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

<p>Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, in an undated photo. REUTERS/Montreal Police</p>

<p>Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, in an undated photo. REUTERS/Montreal Police</p>

