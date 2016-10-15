APJ Abdul Kalam - India's Missile Man

Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (L) put a garland on Marathi poet Vinda Karandikar before awarding him the 39th Jnanpith Award during a presentation ceremony in New Delhi August 10, 2006. The Jnanpith Award is given for the best creative literary...more

Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (L) put a garland on Marathi poet Vinda Karandikar before awarding him the 39th Jnanpith Award during a presentation ceremony in New Delhi August 10, 2006. The Jnanpith Award is given for the best creative literary writing by any Indian citizen in any of the languages included in the VIII Schedule of the Indian Constitution. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA)

