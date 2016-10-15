APJ Abdul Kalam - India's Missile Man
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is felicitated by former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam during celebration of his 74th birthday in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
School children shake hands with India's former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during a silver jubilee function as part of Children's Day celebrations in Chandigarh November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) shakes hands with the then India prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (then Indian president) during his ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 4, 2007....more
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam speaks during a function at the research and diagnostic centre for mentally challenged children in Kolkata May 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
India's President Abdul Kalam walks inside of the place where Socrates was imprisoned at the foot of the Acropolis hill in Athens, April 27, 2007. Kalam is on a four-day official visit to Athens. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis (GREECE)
The then Greece's president Karolos Papoulias (L) A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (Indian president then) inspect a guard of honour outside the presidential palace in Athens April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/Files
Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam inspects the guard of honour during the Presidential Fleet Review for the 75th Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Air Force in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur (INDIA)
Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (C) and soldiers salutes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi's death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi January 30, 2007. Mahatma Gandhi, father of Indian nation, was assassinated in 1948. India observes...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and the then India president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam talk before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2007. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Files
India's President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam wears a traditional Mysore Peta (turban) during his 75th birthday celebrations in Bangalore October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv (INDIA)
Indian President Abdul Kalam (R) presents Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna Award 2005 to cueist Pankaj Advani during a ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, August 29, 2006. Advani was conferred with the country's highest sports award for his...more
Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (L) put a garland on Marathi poet Vinda Karandikar before awarding him the 39th Jnanpith Award during a presentation ceremony in New Delhi August 10, 2006. The Jnanpith Award is given for the best creative literary...more
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam speaks during the presentation ceremony of the 39th Jnanpith Award in New Delhi August 10, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (L) salutes during a two-minute long remembrance ceremony for bomb blast victims at a railway station in Mumbai, July 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
U.S. President George W. Bush (L) shares a laugh with President of India Abdul Kalam during a toast at a State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi March 2, 2006. It is Bush's first visit to the country. REUTERS/Jim Young
Indian President Abdul Kalam waves from the inside of a Sindhurakshak naval submarine in Visakhapatnam, India February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian President Abdul Kalam (C) interacts with children of navy personnel during the 'Operational Demonstration' of the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian President Abdul Kalam's speech is televised on a screen at the parliamentary hall in Seoul February 8, 2006. Kalam arrived in Seoul on Monday for a four-day visit. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam looks through a telescope during his visit to a Philippines school in Manila February 6, 2006. Kalam is in Philippines on a four-day long visit. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
India's President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (bottom) gestures as Philippines Senate President Franklin Drillon (L) and Jose De Venecia, House Speaker, applaud during a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives in Quezon city, suburban...more
The then Philippine president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (L) walks with A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (Indian president then) as they are greeted by school children upon arrival at the Malacanang palace in Manila February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files
Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (L) welcomes visiting Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (in grey shirt) as they are greeted by school children upon arrival at the Malacanang palace in Manila February 4, 2006. Kalam arrived on Friday...more
India's President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (R) is presented a garland upon his arrival at Manila International airport February 3, 2006. Kalam is on a three-day visit to the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Indian President Abdul Kalam (L) gives gifts to a Kashmiri orphan girl during his visit to the Indian army headquarters in Srinagar November 26, 2005. Kamal is on a two-day visit to the Kashmir region and is meeting the survivors of the October 8...more
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he talks with a priest at the inauguration ceremony of the Swaminarayan Akshadham temple in New Delhi, November 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
India's President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (R) eats lunch with villagers during a visit to Patani village in the central state of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2005. Kalam visited two states to interact with the people on Thursday. Picture taken October 6,...more
India's President Abdul Kalam (L) takes pictures of the landscape while Swiss President Samuel Schmid (R) looks on aboard the steamship "Loetschberg" on the lake of Brienz, Switzerland, May 28. President Kalam is on an official two-day visit to...more
India's President Abdul Kalam (R) smiles as U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan looks on before their meeting in New Delhi April 27, 2005. Annan is in India on a four-day visit to hold talks with Indian leaders. REUTERS/B Mathur VM/JK
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) with Indian counterpart A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh poses for photographers before his ceremonial welcome in New Delhi March 4, 2005. Chavez is on a four-day long state visit...more
Former South African president Nelson Mandela (R) talks with India President Abdul Kalam at the Mandela Foundation offices in Johannesburg September 16, 2004. Kalam pledged India's assistance to the 53-member African Union and its South African-based...more
Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (R) stands on the embankment of a sacred pond during his visit to the holy Golden Temple Sikh shrine in the northern Indian city of Amritsar August 31, 2004. Sikhs will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the...more
The then Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, displays his marked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station in New Delhi May 10, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Indian girls admire a life-size wax statue of Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Bangalore, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, January 9, 2004. The model made by six artists, weighs some 90 kg (198 pounds). REUTERS/Jagadeesh...more
Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (R) meets Hindu god woman Mata Amritanandamayi (Mother of Immortal Bliss) during celebrations for her 50th birthday in the southern Indian city of Cochin September 24. 2003. More than half a million people from...more
The then Indian president A.P.J Abdul Kalam (L) smiles alongside Atal Behari Vajpayee (India's prime minister then) during a ceremony to mark Independence Day in New Delhi August 15, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam shakes the hand of an Indian soldier while other troops look on during a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector, 102 kms (63 miles) west of Srinagar, June 28, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (2nd-L) meets the Indian Cricket team in New Delhi April 7, 2003. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam attends the golden jubilee celebrations of parliament building in New Delhi. Reuters/Files
The then Indian president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (R) walks beside Narendra Modi (the then chief minister of Gujarat) in Ahemdabad August 12, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Indian President A. P. J Abdul Kalam waves while traveling in horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi July 25, 2002. Kalam, a 71-year old prominent Muslim known as the father of India's nuclear missile programme, was sworn in on...more
Outgoing Indian President K. R. Narayanan (L) smiles alongside newly-elected President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a farewell party at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi July 24, 2002. Narayanan's tenure as Indian president comes to an end on...more
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (L) greets India's newly elected president, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam outside his residence in New Delhi July 19, 2002. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
The then Indian prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam meet at a conference to work out a ten-year defence research programme in New Delhi August 6. Reuters/Files
