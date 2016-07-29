Apollo: mission to the moon

Astronaut John L. Swigert Jr. (R), command module pilot, and an unidentified astronaut work with some of the temporary hose connections and apparatus which were necessary when the three Apollo astronauts moved from the Command Module to use the...more

Astronaut John L. Swigert Jr. (R), command module pilot, and an unidentified astronaut work with some of the temporary hose connections and apparatus which were necessary when the three Apollo astronauts moved from the Command Module to use the Landing Module as a "lifeboat" following an explosion during the Apollo 13 mission in April 1970. In the background is the "mail box," a jury-rigged arrangement which the crew men built to use the CM lithium hydroxide canisters to scrub CO2 from the spacecraft's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

