Apple developer conference
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Apple introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home...more
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing announces the new Apple HomePod. The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm) tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or gray. A computer processor will tune...more
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. Apple's Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company's Apple Music service, send text messages, check news...more
Kevin Lynch, VP of Technology at Apple, speaks near a projection of an Apple Watch. A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users' calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company...more
A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the media photograph a prototype iMac Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year. Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone....more
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about augmented reality. The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on real-world images and is seen as an area in...more
CEO Tim Cook speaks during WWDC. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO, speaks under a projected picture of retired banker Masako Wakamiya, 82. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks under a graphic of price points for the Macbook laptop family. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about the Apple Pencil for use with the iPad Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about Chinese translation. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An audience member takes a photo of the Apple logo before the start of WWDC. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
