Apple Launches iPhone 5
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 on display after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 from the back after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 from the back after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A member of the media uses the map function of iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A member of the media uses the map function of iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 is seen from the side after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The iPhone 5 is seen from the side after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A man with video camera records outside the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts before Apple introduced the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A man with video camera records outside the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts before Apple introduced the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Scott Forstall, senior vice president of iOS Software at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone5 apps during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Scott Forstall, senior vice president of iOS Software at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone5 apps during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Worldwide iPod, iPhone, and iOS Product Marketing, Apple Inc, speaks about iPod pricing and delivery dates during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach...more
Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Worldwide iPod, iPhone, and iOS Product Marketing, Apple Inc, speaks about iPod pricing and delivery dates during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The refreshed iPod Touch with new earpods is introduced during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The refreshed iPod Touch with new earpods is introduced during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Worldwide iPod, iPhone, and iOS Product Marketing, Apple Inc, speaks about the new Apple earbud during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Worldwide iPod, iPhone, and iOS Product Marketing, Apple Inc, speaks about the new Apple earbud during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage after the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) more
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage after the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage after the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) more
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage after the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone 5 pricing during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone 5 pricing during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., talks about battery life of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., talks about battery life of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 new connector during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 new connector during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A screen shot of the iPhone 5 is presented during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A screen shot of the iPhone 5 is presented during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Members of the media experience the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Members of the media experience the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage before the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook takes the stage before the introduction of the iPhone 5 during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Next Slideshows
Shopping for "Mr. Right"
The Parisian "adopt-a-guy" store promises a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right.
Farmers against mining
Villagers protest against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Myanmar.
Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate
Angelina Jolie's travels as a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commission for Refugees.
"Grease" outdoors
Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" over the weekend.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.