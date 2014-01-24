Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 24, 2014 | 10:20am IST

Apple Macintosh turns 30

<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original Macintosh computer January 24, 2014. Apple launched the Macintosh on January 24, 1984. The Vintage Mac Museum, a working collection of Macintosh equipment through the years, is a part of Oakbog, a company which specializes in data access, transfer and conversion from any Macintosh operating system, no matter how old. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original Macintosh computer January...more

Friday, January 24, 2014

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original Macintosh computer January 24, 2014. Apple launched the Macintosh on January 24, 1984. The Vintage Mac Museum, a working collection of Macintosh equipment through the years, is a part of Oakbog, a company which specializes in data access, transfer and conversion from any Macintosh operating system, no matter how old. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 18
<p>The finder information for the original Macintosh operating system version 1.1 is displayed on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The finder information for the original Macintosh operating system version 1.1 is displayed on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

The finder information for the original Macintosh operating system version 1.1 is displayed on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 18
<p>Accessories for an original 128K Macintosh computer, including an operating system disk (top R) and a guided tour on a cassette tape (top L) are displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Accessories for an original 128K Macintosh computer, including an operating system disk (top R) and a guided tour on a cassette tape (top L) are displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

Accessories for an original 128K Macintosh computer, including an operating system disk (top R) and a guided tour on a cassette tape (top L) are displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 18
<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 18
<p>The logo for the original 128K Macintosh computer is displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The logo for the original 128K Macintosh computer is displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

The logo for the original 128K Macintosh computer is displayed at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 18
<p>Curator Adam Rosen types using version 1 of MacWrite on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Curator Adam Rosen types using version 1 of MacWrite on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

Curator Adam Rosen types using version 1 of MacWrite on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 18
<p>The first 128K Macintosh computer (L) sits alongside some of its predecessors at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The first 128K Macintosh computer (L) sits alongside some of its predecessors at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

The first 128K Macintosh computer (L) sits alongside some of its predecessors at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 18
<p>Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, January 24, 2014

Curator Adam Rosen writes "Happy 30th Birthday" using version 1 of MacPaint on an original 128K Macintosh computer at the Vintage Mac Museum in Malden, Mass., January 18, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 18
<p>The motherboard of the Apple Macintosh Classic is seen during the "History of Computers" exhibition in Sarajevo, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The motherboard of the Apple Macintosh Classic is seen during the "History of Computers" exhibition in Sarajevo, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, January 24, 2014

The motherboard of the Apple Macintosh Classic is seen during the "History of Computers" exhibition in Sarajevo, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 18
<p>An Apple II computer logic board is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Apple II computer logic board is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

An Apple II computer logic board is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 18
<p>An Apple II computer is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Apple II computer is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

An Apple II computer is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 18
<p>An Apple II computer screen is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Apple II computer screen is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

An Apple II computer screen is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 18
<p>An Apple II computer logo is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Apple II computer logo is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

An Apple II computer logo is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 18
<p>An Apple Macintosh SE computer logic board is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Apple Macintosh SE computer logic board is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

An Apple Macintosh SE computer logic board is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 18
<p>Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 18
<p>Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

Computer technician Ron Reff, who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers, works on an old Apple computer at his shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 18
<p>Computer technician Ron Reff who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers poses in his repair shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Computer technician Ron Reff who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers poses in his repair shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

Computer technician Ron Reff who specializes in repairing vintage and early model Apple and Macintosh computers poses in his repair shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 18
<p>A working Apple Macintosh computer from 1984 is seen at B&amp;R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A working Apple Macintosh computer from 1984 is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 24, 2014

A working Apple Macintosh computer from 1984 is seen at B&R Computer Service shop in San Diego, Calif., January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Next Slideshows

Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.

24 Jan 2014
Family, soccer and God

Family, soccer and God

Milice Norassaint left Haiti in order to search for work amid Brazil's booming World Cup construction business. One day, he hopes his family will be able to...

24 Jan 2014
Migrant protests in Israel

Migrant protests in Israel

Migrants in Israel protest a new law allowing for indefinite detention without valid visas.

23 Jan 2014
Flooding in Philippines

Flooding in Philippines

Torrential rain strikes the southern island of Mindanao.

22 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures