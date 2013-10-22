Edition:
Apple unveils iPad Air

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retnia display during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>The new iPad Air is displayed during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Members of the media look at the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retnia display during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, introduces the new iPad cover colors during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, introduces the new iPads during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, introduces the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, introduces the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPad Air during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks with reporters following the introduction of the iPad Air at an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

