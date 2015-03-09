Apple Watch event
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Model Christy Turlington Burns speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
HBO CEO Richard Plepler speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the company's computers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook's connection. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cooke speaks about new iPhone features. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows the new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent
President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...
Radioactive Fukushima
Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...
Holi Hai
Holi, the festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring for Hindus.
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.