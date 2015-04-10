Apple Watch hits stores
A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. Apple Inc expects tremendous interest for its new smartwatch and...more
Samples of the Apple Watch are seen on display at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Staff members cheer customers as they enter an Apple store looking for the Apple Watch after it went on display in Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Customers try on Apple Watches after they went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An Apple Watch Sports Edition is seen at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Customers look at an Apple Watch after it went on display at an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Apple Watch is displayed inside Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A customer holds an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Customers take pictures as they wait to enter an Apple Store for trying on Apple Watches in Beijing April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A customer takes pictures of Apple Watch on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
An Apple Watch logo is seen in front of an Apple Store as customers and journalists wait to enter, in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A customer tries on an Apple Watch after it went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man uses a mobile phone as he walks between displays of Apple Watch inside an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Apple Watch sport edition are seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A customer and a staff member speak in front of a sample Apple Watch on a lightbox advertisement photograph at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Apple Watch logo is seen on a display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
