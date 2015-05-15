Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 15, 2015 | 11:06pm IST

Archers of the Amazon

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon native children to compete with modern archery equipment and try for a place on the national team, with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as their ultimate goal. After training with Olympic coaches for three months, he has now been promoted to Brazil's national team. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon native children to compete with modern archery equipment and try for a place on the national team, with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as their ultimate goal. After training with Olympic coaches for three months, he has now been promoted to Brazil's national team. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for a picture during sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for a picture during sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for a picture during sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks out from his window at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks out from his window at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks out from his window at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks through a scope as he practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks through a scope as he practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, looks through a scope as he practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks with his friend Nelson Varge da Silva at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks with his friend Nelson Varge da Silva at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks with his friend Nelson Varge da Silva at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, rows his canoe near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, rows his canoe near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, rows his canoe near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, and his friend Nelson Varge da Silva, walk in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, and his friend Nelson Varge da Silva, walk in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, and his friend Nelson Varge da Silva, walk in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, walks at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, helps his mother, Maria Lucia Braga Cruz as his father Deuzimar Gomes (L) looks on at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, helps his mother, Maria Lucia Braga Cruz as his father Deuzimar Gomes (L) looks on at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, helps his mother, Maria Lucia Braga Cruz as his father Deuzimar Gomes (L) looks on at his home in the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, dances with friends at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, dances with friends at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (C), 18, dances with friends at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for picture at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for picture at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, poses for picture at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, practices at a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, is seen at the dormitory of a training centre in Manaus, Amazon state, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
15 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga (R), 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 17
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, gets wet at sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, gets wet at sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, gets wet at sunset on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Rolling out the red carpet

Rolling out the red carpet

Next Slideshows

Rolling out the red carpet

Rolling out the red carpet

In the ruins of Gaza, on the Air Force One tarmac and outside 10 Downing Street, the red carpet is rolled out for special events.

14 May 2015
Rebel portraits

Rebel portraits

Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.

14 May 2015
By any means necessary

By any means necessary

Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.

14 May 2015
Adventures of Jetman

Adventures of Jetman

Former Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.

13 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast