Wed Apr 9, 2014

Arctic IceBridge

<p>Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will provide a yearly, multi-instrument look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice, according to NASA. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout</p>

<p>A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

