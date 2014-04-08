Arctic IceBridge
Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will...more
Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will provide a yearly, multi-instrument look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice, according to NASA. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout
A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Next Slideshows
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
The search for Flight 370
The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.