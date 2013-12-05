Edition:
Arctic storm hits Europe

<p>Waves hit the coast of Hanstholm, Northern Jutland, December 5, 2013 as heavy storm 'Bodil' reached the Danish coast. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix</p>

<p>An emergency rescue service worker uses a pump to remove floodwater from a street in Whitby, northern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A local surfer rides the waves as heavy storm 'Bodil' reached the coast of Hanstholm in Northern Jutland December 5, 2013, REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix</p>

<p>A souvenir shop is pictured near the flooded landmark fish market in the harbour of Hamburg December 5, 2013. Storm Xaver is expected to hit the northern coast of Germany on Thursday, bringing strong winds and high tides. Germany's northern port of Hamburg was preparing for a direct hit, which some forecasters said could be as powerful as a storm and flood in the city in 1962 that killed 315. Hamburg airport canceled all flights and many schools and Christmas markets were closed. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

<p>People in a rowboat pass the flooded landmark fish market in the harbour of Hamburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

<p>Emergency rescue service workers evacuate residents in an inflatable boat in flood water in a residential street in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>An emergency rescue service worker peers through the window of a bungalow as he wades in flood water in a residential street in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Shop owner Kevin Close bails floodwater from his tattoo shop in Whitby, northern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>People walk on the North Sea beach near the town of Norddeich, December 5, 2013. A storm named 'Xaver' is expected to hit the northern coast of Germany, bringing strong winds and high tides. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>An emergency rescue service worker walks through flood water in a residential street in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Residents fill sand bags before an expected storm surge in Great Yarmouth, eastern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A woman struggles to carry a sand bag on the beach before an expected storm surge in Gorleston-on-Sea, eastern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Emergency services rescue people from a flooded properties in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>People line up at ticket counters after all flights were cancelled due to a storm at the airport Fuhlsbuettel in Hamburg December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

<p>A man stands up to his waist in flood water in a residential street in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A woman carries sandbags in a wheelchair before an expected storm surge at Gorleston-on-Sea in eastern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A man stands in water washed onto the promenade of the north bay in Scarborough, northern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A man moves a mobile toilet on the North Sea beach near the town of Norddeich, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A woman reacts as she makes her way through the wind at the beach of Sankt Peter Ording at the North Sea, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>Sandbags to dam a door are seen at an office in Norddeich, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A car passes a fallen tree in the small village of Sankt Peter Ording at the North Sea, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>Firefighters lift sandbags to reinforce a dyke at the North Sea in Sahlenburg, near Cuxhaven, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>People fill sand bags on the beach before an expected storm surge at Gorleston-on-Sea in eastern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Firefighters remove parts of a tree from a street in Sahlenburg at the North Sea, near Cuxhaven, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Waves crash against Portstewart Harbour as gale force winds hit the the north Antrim coast in northern Ireland December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Emergency rescue service workers check houses in a flooded residential street in Rhyl, north Wales December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A van drives through a wave as it breaks onto the promenade of the north bay in Scarborough, northern England December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

