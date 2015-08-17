Arctic views
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man urinates into a box as the sun sets over Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A polar bear keeps close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Susanne Miller/USFWS/handout
A sign warns residents of the arctic Svalbard islands in Norway of the danger from roaming polar bears, May 26, 2013. Svalbard in Norway's high Arctic, is home to 2,500 people and about 3,000 polar bears. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
A glacier is seen near Ny-Aalesund in Norway's high Arctic, May 28, 2013. Ny-Aalesund, the world's northernmost permanent settlement, is home to about 40 people in the winters and over 100 scientists during its brief summer. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a giant inukshuk as the moon rises above it in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. The inukshuk is a stone landmark or cairn used by the Inuit people in the arctic. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People ride all-terrain vehicles on the tundra as the sun sets near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A general view of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Snow-covered mountains look over the Isfjord in Svalbard, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi
A tourist looks over on the island of Sommaroy north of the Arctic Circle, in Norway's Troms region September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Workers walk towards a helicopter after delivering supplies to a remote warming station near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The moon rises over Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Blast in Bangkok
A motorcycle bomb explodes outside a Hindu shrine, killing several, including foreign tourists.
In the ruins of Tianjin
Images from the aftermath of deadly blasts in the Chinese port city.
India Day Parade
The 35th India Day Parade in New York marks the Indian Independence Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.