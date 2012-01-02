Aretha Franklin engaged
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama (L) thanks singer Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (L) accompanies performer Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. . REUTERS/John Randolph
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (L) accompanies performer Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. . REUTERS/John Randolph
Aretha Franklin (R) arrives in the East Room for a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aretha Franklin (R) arrives in the East Room for a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Aretha Franklin and Will Wilkerson arrive for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Singer Aretha Franklin and Will Wilkerson arrive for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Singer Aretha Franklin (C) rings the bell to close the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Aretha Franklin (C) rings the bell to close the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Willie Wilkerson Jr watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Willie Wilkerson Jr watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Aretha Franklin acknowledges the crowd after performing and receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Aretha Franklin acknowledges the crowd after performing and receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute to tennis pioneer Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute to tennis pioneer Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Singer Aretha Franklin (R) and escort William Wilkerson smile at photographers as they arrive for the State Department Dinner during the 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singer Aretha Franklin (R) and escort William Wilkerson smile at photographers as they arrive for the State Department Dinner during the 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Aretha Franklin performs at the 25th Anniversary Gala of Radio One in Washington August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Aretha Franklin performs at the 25th Anniversary Gala of Radio One in Washington August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singers Aretha Franklin (L) and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Singers Aretha Franklin (L) and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Singer Stevie Wonder (L) greets singer Aretha Franklin (R) before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. Joining them onstage is Aaron Neville (left rear) and India.Arie. REUTERS/Sam...more
Singer Stevie Wonder (L) greets singer Aretha Franklin (R) before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. Joining them onstage is Aaron Neville (left rear) and India.Arie. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Then President George W. Bush (R) presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to soul legend Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then President George W. Bush (R) presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to soul legend Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Aretha Franklin performs "Respect" at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California, September 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Aretha Franklin performs "Respect" at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California, September 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Singer Aretha Franklin (R) sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. Vandross, an award winning R&B singer, passed away on July 1, 2008 at age 54. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH
Singer Aretha Franklin (R) sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. Vandross, an award winning R&B singer, passed away on July 1, 2008 at age 54. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH
Aretha Franklin (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Aretha Franklin (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets a hug from singer Alicia Keys (L) prior to their duet they performed at the J Records Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in New York February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets a hug from singer Alicia Keys (L) prior to their duet they performed at the J Records Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in New York February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. The torch's 13,500-mile, 65-day journey across the United States will end on February 8 with the lighting of the...more
Singer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. The torch's 13,500-mile, 65-day journey across the United States will end on February 8 with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in Salt Lake City. REUTERS/POOL/Todd Warshaw
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2011
Celebrity relationships that came to an end this year.
Celebrity birthdays in January
A look at who turns what in the month of January.
Celebrity style: Michelle Williams
The fashion and style of the My week with Marilyn star Michelle Williams.
Celebrity stories of 2011
The stories and stars that made headlines in the entertainment world this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.