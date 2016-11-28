Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning the final of the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as the base falls off. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Federico Delbonis is hit on the chin by the base of the Davis Cup as he hoists it in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as teammate Federico Delbonis tries to grab the base as it falls. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic kiss the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts with his team after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
