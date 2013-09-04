Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 4, 2013 | 6:50pm IST

Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

<p>Ariel Castro, 52, is shown in this Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

Ariel Castro, 52, is shown in this Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro, 52, is shown in this Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Close
1 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro appears with public defender Kathleen DeMetz for his initial court appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ariel Castro appears with public defender Kathleen DeMetz for his initial court appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro appears with public defender Kathleen DeMetz for his initial court appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
2 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
3 / 18
<p>FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
4 / 18
<p>Workers unload materials at Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Workers unload materials at Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Workers unload materials at Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
5 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (R), 52, enters the court room for a pre-trial hearing on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (R), 52, enters the court room for a pre-trial hearing on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (R), 52, enters the court room for a pre-trial hearing on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
6 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (L), 53, enters the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (L), 53, enters the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (L), 53, enters the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
7 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, reads along as the judge reads the charges while sitting between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet and Craig Weintraub (L) in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (C), 53, reads along as the judge reads the charges while sitting between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet and Craig Weintraub (L) in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (C), 53, reads along as the judge reads the charges while sitting between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet and Craig Weintraub (L) in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
8 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro, 53, sits in the courtroom next to his attorney Jaye Schlachet (R) in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro, 53, sits in the courtroom next to his attorney Jaye Schlachet (R) in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro, 53, sits in the courtroom next to his attorney Jaye Schlachet (R) in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
9 / 18
<p>A model of the home of Ariel Castro is displayed in the court room during the sentencing of Castro on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

A model of the home of Ariel Castro is displayed in the court room during the sentencing of Castro on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A model of the home of Ariel Castro is displayed in the court room during the sentencing of Castro on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
10 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (R), 53, sits in the court room next to his attorney Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (R), 53, sits in the court room next to his attorney Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (R), 53, sits in the court room next to his attorney Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
11 / 18
<p>Michelle Knight (2nd from left) reads statements while supported by her attorney (L) and friend as her accused assailant Ariel Castro (R) sits in the courtroom during Castros sentencing of kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Michelle Knight (2nd from left) reads statements while supported by her attorney (L) and friend as her accused assailant Ariel Castro (R) sits in the courtroom during Castros sentencing of kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1,...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Michelle Knight (2nd from left) reads statements while supported by her attorney (L) and friend as her accused assailant Ariel Castro (R) sits in the courtroom during Castros sentencing of kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
12 / 18
<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows chains that were used to restrain the three women held captive by Ariel Castro, during his sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows chains that were used to restrain the three women held captive by Ariel Castro, during his sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows chains that were used to restrain the three women held captive by Ariel Castro, during his sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
13 / 18
<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows a photo of one of the bedrooms that the three women who were kidnapped by Ariel Castro were held, during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows a photo of one of the bedrooms that the three women who were kidnapped by Ariel Castro were held, during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows a photo of one of the bedrooms that the three women who were kidnapped by Ariel Castro were held, during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
14 / 18
<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor of a wig that was used to disguise the women when they went outside of the house they were being held captive, during Ariel Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor of a wig that was used to disguise the women when they went outside of the house they were being held captive, during Ariel Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013....more

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

An image is shown on a courtroom monitor of a wig that was used to disguise the women when they went outside of the house they were being held captive, during Ariel Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
15 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (R), 53, listens to his attorney Craig Weintraub during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (R), 53, listens to his attorney Craig Weintraub during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (R), 53, listens to his attorney Craig Weintraub during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
16 / 18
<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, stands between attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet as his sentence is read to him by judge Michael J. Russo in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Ariel Castro (C), 53, stands between attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet as his sentence is read to him by judge Michael J. Russo in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Ariel Castro (C), 53, stands between attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet as his sentence is read to him by judge Michael J. Russo in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
17 / 18
<p>A dump truck dumps a load of dirt on what used to be the property of Ariel Castro under the watch of the FBI in Cleveland, Ohio August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

A dump truck dumps a load of dirt on what used to be the property of Ariel Castro under the watch of the FBI in Cleveland, Ohio August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A dump truck dumps a load of dirt on what used to be the property of Ariel Castro under the watch of the FBI in Cleveland, Ohio August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Where a dictator died

Where a dictator died

Next Slideshows

Where a dictator died

Where a dictator died

The place where Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife were executed in 1989 has been turned into a museum.

04 Sep 2013
Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Diana Nyad completes a 35-year-long quest, becoming the first person to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Key West without a shark cage.

03 Sep 2013
Recovering bones from boys school

Recovering bones from boys school

Anthropologists continue exhuming grave sites at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys after discovering human remains buried in an unmarked grave.

03 Sep 2013
Leaps and bounds

Leaps and bounds

Snapshots of people caught as they take the big leap.

03 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures