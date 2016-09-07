Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a pistol with a photo of a slain Houthi fighter on it as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of trucks as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl holds a rifle in front of women loyal to the Houthi movement taking part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement hold rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of a truck as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl looks at armed women loyal to the Houthi movement as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement carry rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement carry rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement hold up rifles as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement hold up rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of a truck as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Clinton vs Trump since the conventions
The Republican and Democratic presidential nominees have traded barbs, insults and accusations since the July conventions.
Deadly attacks in Kabul
A twin suicide bombing in a busy area of the Afghan capital near the Defence Ministry killed 35 people, followed by a car bomb and 11-hour standoff a few hours...
Wildfires in Spain
Wildfires force the evacuation of thousands of people near Alicante, Spain.
Syrian army presses on Aleppo
The Syrian army and its allies, backed by Russian air power, are pressing to complete their recapture of the city's strategic southern gateway.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.