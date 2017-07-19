Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18, 2017. Photographer Marco Bello details the events captured in these photos from an anti-Maduro...more
Demonstrators are hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I was on the top of the hill with a few youths when the main group of demonstrators...more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I guess the demonstrators thought so...more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An armored vehicle on fire is seen during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator holds a box containing petrol bombs during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An armored vehicle is seen lit on fire during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator runs away from an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Strike paralyzes Venezuela
A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
Wildfires rage across California
Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year earlier.
Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow
A recently-widowed Cambodian woman believes a newborn calf is the reincarnation of her husband who died unexpectedly just over a year ago.