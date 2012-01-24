Army boxing bouts
A boxing official checks a boxer for injuries after his bout during the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Winning boxers will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship...more
SPC Felisha Estrada-Gonzales from Fort Carson, Colorado has her hand wrapped in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Estrada-Gonzales is one of three females who competed in the...more
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivational talk before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachua, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete during the All Army Boxing Championship bouts begin in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in round 3 of the 201-lb category at the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais more
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
