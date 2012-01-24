Edition:
Army boxing bouts

<p>A boxing official checks a boxer for injuries after his bout during the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Winning boxers will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against Marines, Navy and Air Force. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

A boxing official checks a boxer for injuries after his bout during the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Winning boxers will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against Marines, Navy and Air Force. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>SPC Felisha Estrada-Gonzales from Fort Carson, Colorado has her hand wrapped in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Estrada-Gonzales is one of three females who competed in the championship bout. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

SPC Felisha Estrada-Gonzales from Fort Carson, Colorado has her hand wrapped in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Estrada-Gonzales is one of three females who competed in the championship bout. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivational talk before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivational talk before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivational talk before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachua, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachua, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachua, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete during the All Army Boxing Championship bouts begin in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete during the All Army Boxing Championship bouts begin in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete during the All Army Boxing Championship bouts begin in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in round 3 of the 201-lb category at the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in round 3 of the 201-lb category at the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais more

Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in round 3 of the 201-lb category at the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

