Tue Jan 15, 2013

Army Day Parade

<p>Indian Army soldiers holds the national flag after taking part in a mock drill during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>Tanks belongings to the Indian Army are displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>Indian Army chief General Bikram Singh inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers take part in a mock drill during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers march during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

