Army Day Parade
Indian Army soldiers holds the national flag after taking part in a mock drill during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Tanks belongings to the Indian Army are displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army chief General Bikram Singh inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army soldiers take part in a mock drill during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army soldiers march during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
