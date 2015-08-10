Army vs. Army

A Mi-28N (top) from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team flies in formation during a performance before its hard touchdown at the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015....more

A Mi-28N (top) from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team flies in formation during a performance before its hard touchdown at the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started dipping down due to back propeller failure and crashed, killing one of two pilots, according to a Reuters photographer and official representatives of the competition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

