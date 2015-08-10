Edition:
Army vs. Army

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aviation contest is part of the International Army Games, which are held in Russia from August 1-15, with participants from 17 countries, according to organizers. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An Egyptian serviceman fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he stands on top of an armored personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Servicemen transport a tracked minelayer on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A Mi-28N (top) from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team flies in formation during a performance before its hard touchdown at the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started dipping down due to back propeller failure and crashed, killing one of two pilots, according to a Reuters photographer and official representatives of the competition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A pilot stands near a burning Mi-28N from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started dipping down due to the back propeller failure as one pilot left the helicopter by himself after the accident, according to Reuters photographer. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Members of the Russian team transport tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Chinese tank crew members get into a tank as they take part at the Caspian Derby- 2015 international naval contest during the International Army Games-2015 in the Dagestan's port city of Kaspiysk, Russia, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Russian solders fire an 2S12 "Sani" 120 mm heavy mortar system during the "Masters of Artillery Fire" competition at a range outside Saratov, Russia, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A MIG-29 fighter performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Members of the Chinese team take part in the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Smoke rises from the ground during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A cameraman films as a Chinese Type 96 tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Members of the Russia team take part in the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Participants dressed as Old Russian knights (front) and Russian paratroopers take part in an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic display team perform during a demonstration flight at an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A serviceman from Venezuela fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he sits on top of an armored personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Russian Mi-28N from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team fly in formation during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A boy walks past the Russian Buk-1M missile system at the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
