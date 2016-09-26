Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 5:40pm IST

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller
Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2010
Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
