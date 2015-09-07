Arriving in Germany
Children of migrants play soccer outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman from Syria feeds her baby at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants make their way after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Girls from Syria pose at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants arrive at a refugee camp at a former police compound in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants eat a meal at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Wellwishers wave to migrants leaving with a bus on their way to a refugee camp after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant child walks after arriving by train to the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A migrant rests on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant holds up a placard at a registration centre after arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants eat outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A boy from Syria plays with a toy car at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant poses at a reception centre after he arrived with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants look for clothes at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A girl from Syria sits on her bed at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants rest on a camp-beds at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Wellwishers wave to migrants arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Girls from Syria play with a balloon at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants from Afghanistan eat as they wait to register at a compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A doll is seen in a bag at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use prepared for migrants in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant child plays on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
