Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 2:15am IST

Arriving in Germany

Children of migrants play soccer outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
1 / 23
A woman from Syria feeds her baby at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
2 / 23
Migrants make their way after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
3 / 23
Girls from Syria pose at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
4 / 23
Migrants arrive at a refugee camp at a former police compound in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
5 / 23
Migrants eat a meal at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
6 / 23
Wellwishers wave to migrants leaving with a bus on their way to a refugee camp after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
7 / 23
A migrant child walks after arriving by train to the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
8 / 23
A migrant rests on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
9 / 23
A migrant holds up a placard at a registration centre after arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
10 / 23
Migrants eat outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
11 / 23
Migrants eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
12 / 23
A boy from Syria plays with a toy car at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
13 / 23
A migrant poses at a reception centre after he arrived with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
14 / 23
Migrants look for clothes at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
15 / 23
A girl from Syria sits on her bed at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
16 / 23
Migrants rest on a camp-beds at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
17 / 23
Migrant children eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
18 / 23
Wellwishers wave to migrants arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
19 / 23
Girls from Syria play with a balloon at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
20 / 23
Migrants from Afghanistan eat as they wait to register at a compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
21 / 23
A doll is seen in a bag at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use prepared for migrants in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
22 / 23
A migrant child plays on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
23 / 23
