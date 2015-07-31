Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 1, 2015 | 1:20am IST

Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler

A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents, Israeli security officials said. The three injured people from the other house were taken to Israeli hospitals, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents, Israeli security officials said. The three injured people from the other house were taken to Israeli hospitals, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
1 / 15
A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 15
Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 15
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 15
An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The Hebrew writing on the wall reads: "revenge". REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The Hebrew writing on the wall reads: "revenge"....more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The Hebrew writing on the wall reads: "revenge". REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
5 / 15
Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 15
A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
7 / 15
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 15
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
9 / 15
A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
10 / 15
A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 15
Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, react during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, react during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, react during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
12 / 15
Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injuring a four-year-old brother and both their parents at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
13 / 15
Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 15
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the month of July.

31 Jul 2015
Beijing 2022 Olympic gold

Beijing 2022 Olympic gold

Beijing was chosen by the International Olympic Committee to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first city to be awarded both the summer and winter...

31 Jul 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our top photos this week.

31 Jul 2015
Death of the Dead Sea

Death of the Dead Sea

The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes are devouring land where the shoreline once...

31 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast