Pictures | Tue Jul 28, 2015 | 6:31am IST

Art from ammunition

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. Portrait will be presented along with a novel which will tell personal stories of six people involved in this project including Daria's own story and stories of people who helped her to collect shells from the frontline. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
1 / 11
A pan with cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, is seen in a studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. Daria Marchenko calls her art approach philosophic symbolism where every element has its hidden meaning. In her works cartridges mean human's life that was brutally ended. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
2 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
3 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
4 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
5 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
6 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
7 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
8 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
9 / 11
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
10 / 11
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
11 / 11
