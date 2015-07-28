Art from ammunition
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. Portrait will be...more
A pan with cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, is seen in a studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. Daria Marchenko calls her art approach philosophic symbolism where every element has its hidden...more
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
