Art from ammunition

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. Portrait will be presented along with a novel which will tell personal stories of six people involved in this project including Daria's own story and stories of people who helped her to collect shells from the frontline. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

