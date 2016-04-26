Art on a pencil tip
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
