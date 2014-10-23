Edition:
Art on Australia's beaches

A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition near Sydney's Bondi Beach on its opening day October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A peacock sculpture by Byeong Doo-moon titled 'Our memory in your place' is shown before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A dog runs alongside a sculpture by Harrie Fasher titled 'Which way forward?' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A local surfer walks past a sculpture at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A boy runs along the rim of a giant frying pan sculpture by Andrew Hankin titled 'We're frying out here' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfers walk past a sculpture by Mikaela Castledine titled 'Gift of the Rhinoceros' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Wang Shugang titled 'Men Playing with Birds' is seen alongside joggers at sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A glass sculpture by Julie Donnelly titled 'Sentinels' is shown before sunset between Bondi and Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor takes a picture of an installation on Tamarama Beach before sunrise October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Will Maguire titled 'Big Man' is shown at Bondi Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A photographer watches his camera take a picture of a sculpture by Koichi Ishino titled 'Wind stone - the threshold of consciousness' before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Melissa McElhone titled 'Vessels of destiny' is shown before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A metal sculpture by George Andric titled 'Sisyphus' is seen alongside photographers before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

