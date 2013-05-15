Arty Cars
The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out...more
Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FOR USE WITH BURNING MAN RELATED REPORTING ONLY
The BMW Art Car M1, 1979 by Andy Warhol is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car M1, 1979 by Andy Warhol is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A car painted by Andy Warhol in 1979 can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car painted by Andy Warhol in 1979 can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A BMW car used to create a large canvas painting by the artist Robin Rhode can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A BMW car used to create a large canvas painting by the artist Robin Rhode can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The BMW Art Car 3.0 CSL, 1976 by Frank Stella is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 3.0 CSL, 1976 by Frank Stella is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 320i, 1977 by Roy Lichtenstein is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The BMW Art Car 320i, 1977 by Roy Lichtenstein is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses next to a 1952 Mercedes Benz painted by artist Hiro Yamagata at a benefit reception hosted by AmFAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery September 9 in Los Angeles....more
Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses next to a 1952 Mercedes Benz painted by artist Hiro Yamagata at a benefit reception hosted by AmFAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery September 9 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files
Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The back of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg,December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The back of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg,December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The headlight of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The headlight of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A visitor takes a picture at a modified Volkswagen VW Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor takes a picture at a modified Volkswagen VW Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A car painted with Union Flag passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A car painted with Union Flag passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Russian four-wheel-drive car is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian four-wheel-drive car is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian all-terrain vehicle is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian all-terrain vehicle is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A dog stands next to a car during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A dog stands next to a car during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A person sits in a car during an airbrush car art show in Moscow July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A person sits in a car during an airbrush car art show in Moscow July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Trabant 601 car produced at the former East German VEB Sachsenring Autowerke Zwickau is covered with thousands of stamps from all over the world as it is parked in a Berlin street August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Trabant 601 car produced at the former East German VEB Sachsenring Autowerke Zwickau is covered with thousands of stamps from all over the world as it is parked in a Berlin street August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An Indian couple look at a painted car during the Kalaghoda Art Festival in Bombay February 21, 2002. REUTERS/Str
An Indian couple look at a painted car during the Kalaghoda Art Festival in Bombay February 21, 2002. REUTERS/Str
Next Slideshows
Wango Tango 2013
Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars among other musicians perform at the Wango Tango concert in Carson, California.
Celebrities and their moms
The mothers behind these famous faces.
Maxim Hot 100
Miley Cyrus tops Maxim's Hot 100 list.
Chanel cruise collection
Lagerfeld unveils his Chanel Resort 2014 line.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.