Pictures | Wed May 15, 2013

Arty Cars

<p>The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FOR USE WITH BURNING MAN RELATED REPORTING ONLY</p>

<p>The BMW Art Car M1, 1979 by Andy Warhol is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>The BMW Art Car 635 CSi, 1986 by Robert Rauschenberg is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A car painted by Andy Warhol in 1979 can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A BMW car used to create a large canvas painting by the artist Robin Rhode can be seen in Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The BMW Art Car 3.0 CSL, 1976 by Frank Stella is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>The BMW Art Car 320i, 1977 by Roy Lichtenstein is displayed during a preview of the exhibition "BMW Art Car Collection" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, northern Mexico June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses next to a 1952 Mercedes Benz painted by artist Hiro Yamagata at a benefit reception hosted by AmFAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery September 9 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>The back of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg,December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>The headlight of a "Vochol" Volkswagen beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>A visitor takes a picture at a modified Volkswagen VW Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>A car painted with Union Flag passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

<p>A Russian four-wheel-drive car is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A Russian all-terrain vehicle is displayed during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A dog stands next to a car during an airbrush car art show 'Aerografitti' in central St.Petersburg, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A person sits in a car during an airbrush car art show in Moscow July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A Trabant 601 car produced at the former East German VEB Sachsenring Autowerke Zwickau is covered with thousands of stamps from all over the world as it is parked in a Berlin street August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>An Indian couple look at a painted car during the Kalaghoda Art Festival in Bombay February 21, 2002. REUTERS/Str</p>

