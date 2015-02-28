Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 28, 2015 | 12:55pm IST

Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2015

Men carry sacks containing the 2015/16 budget papers as a security personnel stands guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2015/16 budget in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2015/16 budget in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Chief economic adviser at Finance Ministry, Arvind Subramanian, speaks on a mobile phone outside his office ahead of the presentation of the 2015/16 budget in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) leaves his office to present the 2015/16 budget in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2015/16 budget in New Delhi February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
