Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), shouts slogans after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Arvind Kejriwal (R), chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), shouts slogans after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi as his deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia watches during the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cheers after its chief Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) listen to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi, during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cheer as they hold an Indian national flag and a cutout of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi, during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) listen to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi, during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
