Thu Jun 4, 2015

Ash Carter in India

U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter (C) walks with Defence Minister Manohar Parikar after his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter arrives for his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (front R) gestures as U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter looks on during the ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) gestures as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter looks on during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (C) pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (front, L) shakes hands with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (front, R) during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (R) arrives to pay his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter (R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shake hands while exchanging documents after signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter (R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shake hands after signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
