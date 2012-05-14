Edition:
Ash cloud over Mexico

Residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, near the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A dog sleeps on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An indigenous woman walks next to an ambulance covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An aerial view of the Popocatepetl volcano spewing a cloud of ash and steam in Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A boy helps another adjust his surgical mask, which were handed out by the Red Cross, in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

An indigenous woman walks on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A 17 minute long exposure picture shows star trails behind Mexico's Popocateptl volcano as it releases steam in Puebla, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Folding beds are prepared at a permanent shelter in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Schoolchildren take part in an evacuation exercise organised by civil protection officials in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A farmer works his land as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Passengers stand in line at the counter of a local airline at the airport in Puebla, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Smoke rises from Mexico's volcano Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A plume of steam and ash rising from the Popocatepetl volcano is seen as school children walk together in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, east of Mexico City, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Local residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano belches a column of steam in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Pupils, some of them wearing surgical masks, attend a class in San Nicolas de los Ranchos on the outskirts of Puebla, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A kite flies near the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Steam rises from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in the early hours near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

A man wears a surgical mask while holding flowers in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

