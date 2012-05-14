Ash cloud over Mexico
Residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, near the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A dog sleeps on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
An indigenous woman walks next to an ambulance covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An aerial view of the Popocatepetl volcano spewing a cloud of ash and steam in Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A boy helps another adjust his surgical mask, which were handed out by the Red Cross, in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
An indigenous woman walks on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A 17 minute long exposure picture shows star trails behind Mexico's Popocateptl volcano as it releases steam in Puebla, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Folding beds are prepared at a permanent shelter in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Schoolchildren take part in an evacuation exercise organised by civil protection officials in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A farmer works his land as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Passengers stand in line at the counter of a local airline at the airport in Puebla, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Smoke rises from Mexico's volcano Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A plume of steam and ash rising from the Popocatepetl volcano is seen as school children walk together in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, east of Mexico City, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Local residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano belches a column of steam in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Pupils, some of them wearing surgical masks, attend a class in San Nicolas de los Ranchos on the outskirts of Puebla, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A kite flies near the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Steam rises from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in the early hours near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a surgical mask while holding flowers in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
