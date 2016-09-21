Ash clouds of Turrialba
Ash rises over Turrialba volcano as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ash is seen on a road after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Residents wear masks to protect themselves from ash after the Turrialba volcano erupted early Frday in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Vegetation is covered in volcanic ash after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A farmer sweeps ash from the Turrialba Volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A field of potato plants is covered in volcanic ash after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A dog covered in volcanic ash plays with its owner after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man looks on as ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Volcanic ash covers trees after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A farm worker wears a mask to protect himself from ash after the Turrialba volcano erupted, as he herds cows in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A farmer kicks ash from the Turrialba Volcano off the grass in his pasture in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Next Slideshows
Anger over North Carolina police shooting
Protests erupt after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher
The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...
Masked in India
To celebrate, to protest or only to decorate - here is how masks are often used in India.
Welcome to Trumplandia
A journey through the land of Trump supporters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.