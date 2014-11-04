Ashoura festival
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam...more
Blood stains are seen on the floor as Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after tapping their foreheads with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon November 4, 2014.
The chest of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslims is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashoura in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, November 3, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
A Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim man receives stiches after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim man gestures during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014.
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after hitting his forehead with a sword to commemorate Ashoura in Baghdad, Iraq, November 4, 2014.
Blood is seen on the road after Shi'ite Muslim men flagellated themselves during a ceremony for the Ashoura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, November 4, 2014.
Next Slideshows
All along the border
As Switzerland prepares to vote on a proposal to dramatically limit immigration Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse travelled along the Swiss border from the...
Slow-motion lava
A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.
The Berlin Wall around the world
On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. To mark the event Reuters Photographers around the world captured...
Puffing Billy
In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.