Pictures | Fri Nov 18, 2011 | 5:20am IST

Ashton and Demi split up

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (R) arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (R) arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Demi Moore and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher walk during the "Stop Human Trafficking Now" forum in Luxor, southern Egypt December 12, 2010. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic </p>

Actress Demi Moore and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher walk during the "Stop Human Trafficking Now" forum in Luxor, southern Egypt December 12, 2010. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic

<p>Actress Demi Moore brushes her husband, Ashton Kutcher's hair, prior to a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Actress Demi Moore brushes her husband, Ashton Kutcher's hair, prior to a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore react during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore react during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. ...more

<p>Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore announce the launch of their "Real Men" campaign at a news conference during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore announce the launch of their "Real Men" campaign at a news conference during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

<p>Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive for the "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World" gala in New York May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive for the "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World" gala in New York May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Cast member Demi Moore (L) and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, arrive at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Cast member Demi Moore (L) and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, arrive at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore stand at the sidelines before the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore stand at the sidelines before the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for GQ magazine's "Gentleman's Ball" in New York October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for GQ magazine's "Gentleman's Ball" in New York October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress Demi Moore laughs while she and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher mingle at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Actress Demi Moore laughs while she and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher mingle at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore introduce their Presidential Pledge video at ServiceNation's New Era of Service breakfast, part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in Washington January 19, 2009 leading up to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore introduce their Presidential Pledge video at ServiceNation's New Era of Service breakfast, part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in Washington January 19, 2009 leading up to the inauguration of...more

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of the movie "Spread" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ramin Rahimian</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Demi Moore attend the premiere of the movie "Spread" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ramin Rahimian

<p>(L-R) Actors Eric Balfour, an unidentified guest, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Natasha Bedingfield attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

(L-R) Actors Eric Balfour, an unidentified guest, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Natasha Bedingfield attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thaye</p>

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the Diesel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thaye

<p>Ashton Kutcher talks to his wife Demi Moore as they arrive to attend a private party in Valencia April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile</p>

Ashton Kutcher talks to his wife Demi Moore as they arrive to attend a private party in Valencia April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

<p>Penelope Cruz (L), Ashton Kutcher (C) and Demi Moore attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Penelope Cruz (L), Ashton Kutcher (C) and Demi Moore attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Demi Moore (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Demi Moore (L) and Ashton Kutcher attend the GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and Actress Demi Moore arrive for the premiere of the film "The Guardian" in Washington, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and Actress Demi Moore arrive for the premiere of the film "The Guardian" in Washington, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Actress Demi Moore (2L) and her husband Ashton Kutcher (R) react as they attend the NBA basketball game court side, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Demi Moore (2L) and her husband Ashton Kutcher (R) react as they attend the NBA basketball game court side, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2007....more

<p>Actress Demi Moore (R) and her husband Ashton Kutcher look on as Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Actress Demi Moore (R) and her husband Ashton Kutcher look on as Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher, who plays the voice of Elliott, and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher, who plays the voice of Elliott, and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive at the 4th annual GM ten fashion event in Hollywood February 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner</p>

U.S. actors Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore arrive at the 4th annual GM ten fashion event in Hollywood February 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

<p>Actress Demi Moore (L) and her boyfriend, actor Ashton Kutcher arrive for the opening of the first Stella McCartney boutique in Los Angeles September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

Actress Demi Moore (L) and her boyfriend, actor Ashton Kutcher arrive for the opening of the first Stella McCartney boutique in Los Angeles September 28, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

